Trump named a list of crime-ridden cities. Beverly Hills made the cut

President Donald Trump accelerated his claims about crime in the United States this past week when he asserted that residents of Beverly Hills leave their cars unlocked or garage doors open for thieves to steal items without destroying their property – a claim that left some scratching their heads.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, the president threw Beverly Hills' name into the mix while discussing crime in major cities, such as Washington, D.C., where he’s deployed hundreds of federal law enforcement.

“Beverly Hills is a great place, you know, I had a house there,” Trump began before delving into anecdotes about his friends and “stars” who live in the affluent city.

“They leave their trunk open for their car because they know they’re going to be vandalized. They don’t want the trunk ripped off in order for them to steal what’s in the back,” Trump said.

“They leave the doors totally open, so the criminals, when they go and open the door, they don’t have to break the windows and kill the car door to steal whatever it is in the car that they’re looking for,” the president added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump asserted that Beverly Hills residents leave their cars unlocked to prevent property damage during car thefts ( AP )

Trump has exaggerated the extent of crime across the country to justify deploying National Guard members or other federal law enforcement agents. He’s claimed D.C. residents are fearful of exploring the city, despite federal and state statistics showing the city’s violent crime rate is at a three-year low.

A Beverly Hills frequenter told the Los Angeles Times that the city has “never” felt unsafe.

“I’m here all the time, and it’s always been safe and mostly calm,” Ian Campbell told the LA Times. “Nothing has changed recently…. I’ve never felt unsafe here.”

Trump continued to paint Beverly Hills, a city known for well-maintained public lawns, opulent homes, and luxury shopping on Rodeo Drive, as plagued by vehicle and home theft.

open image in gallery Beverly Hills is known for its luxury shopping on Rodeo Drive ( Getty )

“I have another friend, he has a garage, and in order to save his garage door, he leaves it open so people can just walk into his garage, take whatever they want, and leave,” Trump said.

The president insisted he had been “told this by many people, stars, big people.”

Roxanne Hoge, the chair of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County, told the LA Times that Trump’s crime crackdown is to assist local leaders who haven’t been able to control it. Parts of Los Angeles County are “no-go” zones, she added, but Beverly Hill is not one of them.

open image in gallery The chair of the Republic Party of Los Angeles County admitted that Beverly Hills was not considered one of the region’s most dangerous areas. ( Getty )

Property crime is the most common form of crime in Beverly Hills, with petty theft – instances where something stolen is valued less than $950 – occurring most often, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In 2024, Beverly Hills saw a 22 percent increase in petty theft crime compared to the previous year. But grand theft, instances where something stolen is valued at more than $950, declined by 17 percent in 2024.

Theft from a motor vehicle also declined by 32 percent between 2024 and 2023.

open image in gallery Beverly Hills is well-known for its affluent community and proximity to Hollywood stars. According to police department data, petty theft is the most common crime in the city ( Getty )

Noah Margo, the president of the West Hollywood–Beverly Hills Democratic Club, told the Los Angeles Times that Trump’s remarks were to create division.

“As far as their validity, I can’t speak for every resident of Beverly Hills, but I would venture to say that most of us keep our vehicles locked,” Margo said.

The Independent has asked the Beverly Hills Police Department and the Beverly Hills mayor’s office for comment.