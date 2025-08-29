Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barack Obama has slammed Donald Trump after he threatened to clamp down on crime in Chicago, as part of a major national crackdown.

On Thursday, internal documents obtained by the New York Times revealed the Trump administration was plotting a mass immigration operation in Chicago – involving 200 homeland security officials and the use of a naval base outside of the city as a staging area.

In response, the former president saying “all Americans [are] at risk” in response to an op-ed on Trump’s paramilitary efforts by renowned Times’ columnist Ezra Klein. In Klein’s piece, he interviews journalist Radley Balko, who has been documenting the militarization and law enforcement efforts under Trump, in his Substack, The Watch.

“This interview [...] provides a useful overview of some of the dangerous trends we’ve been seeing in recent months regarding federalization and militarization of state and local police functions,” said Obama in a tweet on X Thursday.

open image in gallery Barack Obama has slammed Trump for putting ‘all Americans at risk’ in recent crime crackdowns ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

“The erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil puts the liberties of all Americans at risk, and should concern democrats and republicans alike,” Obama continued.

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed “discussions” about the use of a naval station in Illinois were being held in an interview with reporters Thursday.

“It's under discussion. The planning is still being discussed. So, maybe by the end of the day, but yeah, it's being discussed,” he said. “Chicago still has a crime problem. So President Trump, again, made a promise to the American people he will make the country safe again.”

open image in gallery The Department of Homeland Security has asked for access to Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago as President Donald Trump escalates his immigration crackdown ( Getty Images )

Trump has long targeted Chicago for its issues with crime, calling it “a mess,” while blaming fragmented Democratic leadership for its problems.

“Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next,” Trump said.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called Trump's threat to send the National Guard to Chicago, "uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound,” in a statement last Friday.

In the city’s most recent report on crime, published Monday, overall violent crime was recorded as being down by 21.6 percent, along with a 33 percent reduction in homicides and a 38 percent reduction in shootings, in the first six months of 2025.

Trump has spent weeks condemning the crime rate in cities such as Washington. D.C., and brought in the National Guard – who were spotted picking up trash near the White House recently – and federal agents to help D.C. police in their efforts to reduce crime.