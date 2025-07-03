Family of Kohberger murder victim rails against judge and prosecutors after plea deal avoids death penalty

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of murdered Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves has released a statement slamming the judge and prosecutors after killer Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Kohberger, 30, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in their off-campus home on November 13, 2022. Kohberger entered the plea just weeks before his trial was set to begin.

Latah County prosecutors offered Kohberger a plea deal earlier this week, agreeing to take the death penalty off the table if he admitted his guilt. Now, the Goncalves family says they aren’t happy with how Wednesday’s hearing went down, according to a statement released to NewsNation.

The family’s statement criticized how Judge Steven Hippler started the hearing.

open image in gallery Steve Goncalves, father of murdered Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves, speaks outside the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday after Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering his daughter and three others ( REUTERS )

“The plea started off with a Judge who was angry about people reaching out to him and then went further to stand on his soapbox stating nothing affects his decisions in this case or any other case and he has not and will not read any comments,” the family’s statement reads. “Maybe that wasn’t the best way to start a plea involving the murder of 4 Idaho college students.”

As the hearing began, Hippler told the court he had received calls from members of the public attempting to influence his decision. Hippler said these messages were “inappropriate.”

"My role is to ensure the defendant’s plea is given voluntarily," Hippler said in court.

The Goncalves family says they hope the judge “might reflect back on his decisions today…and not make the plea of a murderer about him and his decisions.”

“Maybe he will show some empathy to the victims families who have been in this torture chamber for over 2 years while he only became involved a few months ago,” their statement reads.

The Goncalves family went on to claim Hippler and Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson were focused on getting back to their “normal routine” throughout the hearing.

“The plea began with the Defendant claiming responsibility for his actions with one word responses,” the Goncalves family’s statement reads. “All were sufficient for the Court and the Prosecution team. Because that is what this plea was about today the Court and the Prosecution. A plea that makes everything go away from them and lets them get back to their normal routine.”

open image in gallery Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were murdered by Bryan Kohberger on November 13, 2022 ( Instagram )

During the hearing, Hippler asked Kohberger if he had murdered each of the four college students. One by one, Kohberger answered each question with “yes.” Later, when Hippler read out each charge and asked Kohberger how he pleaded, the 30-year-old responded with one word: “guilty.”

The Goncalves family also criticized the plea deal when it was first announced on Monday.

“We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho,” the family said in a statement. “They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support.”

The youngest member of the Goncalves family, 18-year-old Aubrie, said the “system has failed” the families of the victims in a statement shared by the family on Facebook Monday night.

“The introduction of this plea deal, just weeks before the scheduled trial, is both shocking and cruel,” she said. “Had this proposal come a year and a half ago, the families could have had time to process, discuss, and potentially come to terms with the idea of a life sentence—however difficult that may be.”

open image in gallery Bryan Kohberger sits in court as he pleads guilty to the murders of four Idaho college students in 2022 ( AP )

“Bryan Kohberger facing a life in prison means he would still get to speak, form relationships, and engage with the world,” she continued. “Meanwhile, our loved ones have been silenced forever. That reality stings more deeply when it feels like the system is protecting his future more than honoring the victims’ pasts.”

The family of Madison Mogen has instead welcomed the plea deal, saying it will allow them to grieve “without the anxiety of the long and gruesome trial, years of appeals and potential mistrials along the way.”

In a rare statement issued by Kohberger’s family on Tuesday, they wrote: “In light of recent developments, the Kohbergers are asking members of the media for privacy, respect, and responsible judgment during this time.”

“We will continue to allow the legal process to unfold with respect to all parties, and will not release any comments or take any questions,” the family added.

Kohberger will be sentenced on July 23 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

The Independent has contacted Hippler and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.