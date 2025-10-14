The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A DoorDash delivery driver in Kentucky is facing drug charges after he was allegedly found unconscious in a Burger King drive-thru.

Madisonville police responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a wellness check was after a call about a black truck parked between the Burger King drive-thru windows on Chelsea Drive, 14 News reports.

The caller said they attempted to wake the driver, later identified as Christian Suttle, 27, by knocking on the window, but he did not respond.

When police arrived, they observed the Suttle moving the car from behind the building to a parking spot in front of the restaurant.

Suttle was reportedly found sweating profusely with dilated pupils. When questioned, he claimed he had fallen asleep while waiting for a DoorDash order. He admitted to smoking methamphetamine a few hours before the incident.

open image in gallery Christian Suttle, 27, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Kentucky after allegedly passing out between the drive-thru windows at a Burger King. ( Hopkins County Jail )

A search of Suttle's vehicle revealed a glass smoking pipe and a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

Suttle was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Independent has contacted DoorDash for comment.