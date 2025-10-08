Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Burger King rolls out a new Halloween menu hoping to scare away the competition this spooky season

Burger King’s Halloween ‘Monster Menu’ includes the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, complete with an orange bun and black sesame seeds

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Wednesday 08 October 2025 11:24 EDT
Burger King is getting into the Halloween spirit with its first-ever "Monster Menu," putting a spooky twist on some of its classic offerings.

Highlights include the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, featuring the chain’s signature burger on a bright orange bun dotted with black sesame seeds.

Chicken fans can also sink their teeth into Vampire Nuggets, which are shaped like fangs and bats and served in a coffin-themed carton.

Mozzarella sticks are also getting in on the fun, arriving in a mummy-shaped box.

For something sweet, the Franken-Candy Sundae combines vanilla soft serve with Oreo crumbles, purple franken-candy syrup and popping candy.

The 'Monster Menu' includes the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, Vampire Nuggets, mozzarella sticks that come in a mummy-themed box and the Franken-Candy Sundae (Burger King)

Kids can join the festivities with the King Jr. Meal, which includes Vampire Nuggets and collectible Scooby-Doo toys.

The Monster Menu is available now at participating Burger King locations.

Additionally, starting October 13, participating locations will also offer limited-edition Monster Menu Halloween Buckets, ideal for candy or chicken nuggets.

Burger King's Halloween menu is available now at participating locations (Getty Images)

Burger King isn’t the only fast food chain celebrating with fang-tastic Halloween items.

The McDonald’s Happy Meal Boo Buckets will return on October 21. This year’s collection features the classic Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin faces, along with two new designs: a black Cat and a red Zombie.

Dunkin’ is offering a Halloween Munchkins Bucket in select markets, including a black bucket with a purple lid topped with a spider, filled with 50 donut holes for $18.99.

Tim Hortons is offering $10.99 Halloween-themed Timbits Buckets, each containing 31 Timbits and decorated with black-and-white cat designs. Refills are available for $6.

