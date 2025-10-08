Burger King rolls out a new Halloween menu hoping to scare away the competition this spooky season
Burger King’s Halloween ‘Monster Menu’ includes the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, complete with an orange bun and black sesame seeds
Burger King is getting into the Halloween spirit with its first-ever "Monster Menu," putting a spooky twist on some of its classic offerings.
Highlights include the Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, featuring the chain’s signature burger on a bright orange bun dotted with black sesame seeds.
Chicken fans can also sink their teeth into Vampire Nuggets, which are shaped like fangs and bats and served in a coffin-themed carton.
Mozzarella sticks are also getting in on the fun, arriving in a mummy-shaped box.
For something sweet, the Franken-Candy Sundae combines vanilla soft serve with Oreo crumbles, purple franken-candy syrup and popping candy.
Kids can join the festivities with the King Jr. Meal, which includes Vampire Nuggets and collectible Scooby-Doo toys.
The Monster Menu is available now at participating Burger King locations.
Additionally, starting October 13, participating locations will also offer limited-edition Monster Menu Halloween Buckets, ideal for candy or chicken nuggets.
Burger King isn’t the only fast food chain celebrating with fang-tastic Halloween items.
The McDonald’s Happy Meal Boo Buckets will return on October 21. This year’s collection features the classic Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin faces, along with two new designs: a black Cat and a red Zombie.
Dunkin’ is offering a Halloween Munchkins Bucket in select markets, including a black bucket with a purple lid topped with a spider, filled with 50 donut holes for $18.99.
Tim Hortons is offering $10.99 Halloween-themed Timbits Buckets, each containing 31 Timbits and decorated with black-and-white cat designs. Refills are available for $6.
