Mozzarella sticks for everyone! Chili’s rewards staff with big bonuses after record sales

Corporate Chili’s employees can order an appetizer and dessert, as its parent company, Brinker International, announced hefty bonuses following record sales and profits.

Brinker International revealed the bonuses were paid at 200 percent of the target rate Friday, doubling standard payouts across the board.

For the fiscal year ended June 25, net income more than doubled compared to the previous year, while annual sales climbed 22 percent, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“This year’s bonus is our biggest yet, and it’s a direct result of everything you did to make FY25 one for the history books,” the company said in a message viewed by the outlet.

Brinker International CEO Kevin Hochman, who took the helm in 2022, spearheaded the brand’s revival by emphasizing its value and a lively social media presence. His leadership helped Chili’s more than double its share price in the past 12 months, per the WSJ.

open image in gallery Parent company Brinker International also reported that it awarded record bonuses this year to its 4,500 Chili’s restaurant managers ( Getty Images )

Hochman said in a fourth-quarter report last week that "Chili's delivered another strong quarter with sales +24 percent driven by traffic of +16 percent."

"We now have delivered a Q4 2 year sales growth of +39 percent and 3-year of +45 percent. With that sustained momentum along with a strong pipeline of initiatives, we are confident in our ability to grow sales and traffic throughout Fiscal 2026. Chili's is officially back, baby back!" he added.

Another key to the resurgence included Chili’s price-sensitive deals, including a $10.99 burger special complete with bottomless chips, salsa, and a drink, advertised as offering better quality and larger portions than typical fast-food joints.

TikTok videos showcasing stretchy cheese pulls from its Fried Mozzarella and Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks also helped the chain connect with a younger audience.

The bonuses extended beyond headquarters. Record payouts were granted to all 4,500 Chili’s restaurant managers, with 667 support-center staff also benefiting.

open image in gallery Social media content showing the cheese pull of Chili's menu options has made the restaurant popular with younger generations ( Chili's )

Brinker said the bonuses are a strategic move to reward performance and retain top-tier talent, the WSJ reports.

Meanwhile, rival chains are scrambling to replicate Chili’s success during a challenging period for the restaurant industry. Applebee’s and others have launched their own $10 burger deals and boosted social media outreach.

Casual dining chains are seeing sector-wide traffic increase of around one percent, even as fast-food traffic dips about 2.8 percent and overall restaurant traffic falls roughly 1.8 percent, according to market-research firm Black Box Intelligence.

In contrast, Starbucks recently announced only two percent raises for its corporate employees, choosing cost control over widespread bonuses. Investors, however, remain cautiously optimistic. While Chili’s momentum is strong, comparisons will get tougher year-over-year.

According to the WSJ, Hochman told investors that continued innovation, particularly in offerings like ribs and frozen margaritas, will be vital to sustaining Chili’s growth.