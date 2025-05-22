Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Beastie Boys have reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Brinker International, the company that owns Chili’s Grill and Bar, over the the restaurant chain’s alleged unauthorized use of their 1994 hit “Sabotage” in a social media advert.

The ad in question also allegedly parodied the song’s famous Spike Jonze-directed video.

People reports that, according to court documents filed May 21, Brinker International have agreed to settle the case with Adam ‘Ad Rock’ Horovitz, Mike ‘Mike D’ Diamond and the estate of Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch, who died in 2012.

No financial details of the settlement have been announced.

The initial lawsuit was filed in New York in July last year.

In the complaint, which was seen by The Independent, the Beastie Boys’s lawyers argue that Brinker “produced, sponsored, and encouraged the creation and posting on social media of videos to promote Brinker’s ‘Chili’s’ restaurants that included musical compositions and sound recordings that were used without the permission of the rights owners.”

Adam ‘ Ad Rock’ Horovitz and Mike ‘Mike D’ Diamond of The Beastie Boys in New York in 2013 ( Roger Kisby/Getty Images )

One such video used the song “Sabotage” and featured “three characters wearing obvious 70s-style wigs, fake mustaches, and sunglasses who were intended to evoke the three members of Beastie Boys performed scenes depicting them ‘robbing’ ingredients from a Chili’s restaurant.”

The band argue that the video was clearly meant to evoke the popular “Sabotage” video, and falsely implied that they endorse the restaurant chain.

As the suit makes clear, the use of “Sabotage” was unauthorized, as the band “do not license ‘Sabotage’ or any of their other intellectual property for third-party product advertising purposes, and deceased Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch included a provision in his will prohibiting such uses.”

At the time, the Beastie Boys were seeking $150,000 in damages, as well as asking Brinker to take down the offending commercials. They also sought an order to prevent Brinker from using their work in the future.

Back in 2015, Beastie Boys won a significant payout after a jury decided against Monster Beverage Corp in a similar case of unauthorized music usage. They were awarded $668,000 in legal fees on top of a $1.7 million payout.

The band agreed to license one of their songs for the first time ever in a 2020 TV advertisement that supported Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

That commercial used “Sabotage” as part of the Democratic candidate’s campaign to highlight the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the live music industry.

A Biden campaign spokesperson said at the time that the Beastie Boys, who have “never licensed music for an ad until now,” agreed to the use of “Sabotage” due to “the importance of the election.”

The advert, which was set in Michigan, aired on national TV in the U.S. a day after Trump held a rally in the swing state.