A rapper and U.S. Global Music Ambassador has been arrested after running across a Kentucky highway and dancing on a concrete barrier.

A spokesperson for the London Police Department alleged that Enoch Tolbert, also known by his stage name Armani White, was detained around 6 pm on 12 October after officers received numerous reports of a “suspicious vehicle” parked on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

Tolbert was seen running across the highway along with several others, causing several vehicles to slow down, before climbing on the central barrier and dancing, police said. When questioned, the rapper told them the group had pulled over to shoot a video.

He was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct, stopped on a limited-access highway, and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Armani White was named a U.S. Global Music Ambassador in 2024 ( Getty Images for TikTok )

The 31-year-old shot to fame in 2022 after his single ‘Billie Eilish’ peaked at number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 and featured remixes with artists like Ludacris and Busta Rhymes. He later performed the hit with Eilish herself at Osheaga Festival in Montreal.

In 2024, Tolbert was named a U.S. Global Music Ambassador as part of a diplomacy programme run by the State Department and YouTube. Speaking in an interview about the program, he said his goal was to create “happy hood music”.

It’s not immediately clear if this recent arrest will impact his role.

“On October 12th, 2025, at approximately 6:00 pm, Sgt. Dylan Messer arrested Enoch Tolbert, age 31 of Clayton, DE,” a statement by the London police department said. “Officers had received numerous reports of a suspicious vehicle parked along I-75 with several subjects running around.

“Upon arrival, Sgt. Messer observed a male, later identified as Tolbert, run across the southbound lanes of I-75, causing vehicles to slow, climb the center barrier and then proceeded to dance on top of the barrier.

“It was later advised by Tolbert that they had pulled over to shoot a video. Tolbert was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Stop/Stand/Park On Limited Access Highway and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.”