Third suspect charged with murder over Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

A third person has been charged in connection with the Missouri mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February.

Terry Young, 20, was charged with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday, 21 March.

Two other adults — Dominic Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, 22 — were charged last month with the same charges in connection with the 14 February attack, which left over two dozen injured and killed 42-year-old mother-of-two Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

“Young and two other individuals walked up to an individual in another group,” when a verbal altercation began, the prosecutor’s office wrote. After one person — believed to be Mr Mays — pulled out a firearm, Young did the same “and pointed it at and advanced toward the first individual.”

Meanwhile, Mr Miller may have fired the fatal shot that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the only person who died on the scene, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage captured Mr Young “appearing to shoot several times,” the office said. Detectives identified Young using cell phone data and his “distinctive backpack” seen in the footage.

Terry Young (AP)

“Everyone we’ve identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

Miller and Mays are both being held on $1m bail, while prosecutors have requested the same for Young.

The mass shooting has resulted in a series of arrests in the state.

Earlier this week, the office announced that three juveniles also face charges in Family Court.

On top of this, three other adults — Fedo Antonia Manning, 22, Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr, 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19 — were also charged. However, their criminal complaints do not list the men as shooters on 14 February, but instead pertain to where they got their guns.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said that at least two of the firearms found following the shooting were purchased illegally or trafficked, authorities said earlier this week.

“These cases underscore the importance of enforcing federal firearms laws,” US Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “Stopping straw buyers and preventing illegal firearms trafficking is our first line of defence against gun violence.”

Despite all the recent arrests, the prosecutors office wrote, “due to the scope of this continuing investigation, additional charges are still expected.”