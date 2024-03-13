The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three more people have been charged in connection with a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, which left one dead and more than 20 injured.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri said that at least two of the firearms found following the shooting were purchased illegally or trafficked.

During the incident at Union Station on 14 February, 12 people brandished firearms and at least six fired their weapons, the announcement explained.

On Monday, Fedo Antonia Manning, 22, was charged in a 12-count criminal complaint. Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, were charged in a four-count federal criminal complaint.

Nowhere in the complaint does it say that any of the three men were among the shooters that day. Instead, the document explores the firearms investigators say they have connected to the suspects.

One firearm found at the scene was an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223-calibre pistol. It had been left beside a wall, with a backpack. Next to those were two AR-15-style firearms and backpacks.

A second firearm, a Stag Arms 300-calibre pistol, was linked back to Mr Williams, who had reportedly bought it for Mr Goves, who was too young to buy it at the time.

“While the events of February 14th will forever weigh heavy on our hearts, the effort of our federal partners and KCPD detectives is a testament to their service to Kansas City,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press release.

“We will continue to hold those responsible for violence in our city accountable.”

In the case against Mr Manning, prosecutors allege he purchased “dozens” of firearms, with 15 of those found in other people’s possession. Several of them were prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Mr Manning has also been accused of being the straw purchaser of seven firearms. This means he would have bought them for people who are prohibited from possessing firearms.

He has been charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic firearms, one count of engaging in firearm sales without a licence, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form.

Meanwhile, Mr Williams and Mr Groves are charged under another criminal complaint.

They face one count of conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms and one count of aiding and abetting making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.

Mr Williams allegedly bought the previously-mentioned firearm for Mr Goves at a gun show when he was underage, with the younger man then purchasing a 300-blackout upper to complete the firearm a month later.

That gun was then stolen during a “shootout”, Mr Groves claimed, but he did not report it as stolen. Instead, he went to another gun show with a different friend, who bought him a replacement.

“These cases underscore the importance of enforcing federal firearms laws,” US Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “Stopping straw buyers and preventing illegal firearms trafficking is our first line of defence against gun violence.

“At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked.

“We work diligently with our law enforcement partners to keep firearms out of the hands of criminals by investigating and prosecuting those who illegally buy and sell dangerous weapons.”

Two juveniles were charged with gun-related crimes and resisting arrest on 16 February, while two men were charged over the parade shooting, which stemmed from a disagreement between two groups.

Dominic M Miller, 18, of Kansas City and 22-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown each face second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and the unlawful use of a weapon.