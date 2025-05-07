The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man suspected of ploughing his car through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s sprawling Bel Air mansion repeatedly posted on Facebook about the Friends star being his “bride.”

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, accused of driving a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser into the barriers of Aniston’s 10,000 square-foot home at about 12.20 p.m. Monday.

Multiple reports indicate that the 56-year-old actress was home at the time of the incident but was not hurt.

Aniston’s private security guards allegedly hauled the suspect out of the car following the crash, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told The Independent Monday. He was held at gunpoint until police took him into custody, according to TMZ.

LAPD sources told the outlet that they were investigating the incident as a possible stalking situation, with officers combing through social media posts posted from Carwyle’s account.

Prior to the arrest, a public Facebook page believed to be connected to Carwyle had dozens of cryptic posts in which he claimed that Aniston was his wife.

open image in gallery The scene outside Jennifer Aniston’s home on May 5, 2025 after a man crashed outside the front gate ( Mega/Getty )

“I’ve been writing, since the Beginning Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, with you,” Carwyle wrote on Facebook in March, citing her middle name.

In another March post, a post on the account read: “They Amaze me, packing so much love in such a small package, Known as Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle.”

In June last year, Carwyle shared a typed-out letter on Facebook stating that he and Aniston shared a child.

“Jen, My Beautiful Wife, it began. “You should ‘ACCEPT ME’ totally, why would you have ignored what GOD sent you, and you’re going to accept me... You know me, I know you, I’m about being Real, and you’re still stubborn, Michael is our child.”

“Mrs Jennifer Joanna Carwyle,” he wrote in a post from October last year, along with a photograph of Aniston, before adding in block capitals: “I done that, though you had it & didn’t realize it.”

open image in gallery Aniston was reportedly in her property at the time of the crash on Monday but was not hurt

Also in October, Carwyle praised God for “helping me get ready to see my bride Jenniffer Joanna Aniston Carwyle.” In a separate post, he complained that unnamed forces were why they were being kept apart.

“Bryan Adam’s Everything I do is for you, is from me to Jen, that’s The True Meaning, I COULDN’T LOSE HER!,” a separate post read.

Following Monday's arrest, Steve Rhea, who identifies himself as Carwyle’s childhood friend, posted a message on the Facebook account linked to the suspect.

“Jimmy Carwyle your finally gone get the help you need ole buddy,” he said, sharing an NBC News article about the incident.

Rhea told the network that Carwyle left his native Mississippi in September to live out of his car at a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank.

“Jen your our ‘homeless’ Husband need's a shower,” the Carwyle wrote alongside what appears to be a selfie in a Walmart bathroom in November.

open image in gallery Jennifer Aniston's house in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles ( Google Earth )

Rhea said Carwyle left his well-paying job as an automobile service technician five years ago, which allegedly devolved into him having messianic delusions that he is a Christ-like figure married to Aniston.

Rhea publicly criticized Carwyle’s obsession with Aniston in a Facebook post in October, offering financial support to bring him home.

“Don’t you think it’s Hi-Time you realize nothing is going to materialize with Jennifer Aniston and other Actresses wanting to marry you,” he wrote. “It’s time to come home.”

“I follow God, & the heart he gave me!,” the Carwyle account responded.

Carwyle’s booking was initially delayed after he was taken to the hospital complaining of back pain after slamming into the gate, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The suspect was being held in the Los Angeles County jail without bail and will make his first appearance in court on Thursday.