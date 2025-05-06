Suspect who plowed into front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s home faces felony vandalism charge
A suspect has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after crashing through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home, authorities said.
Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, has not been formally charged in the case, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News on Tuesday.
Authorities were still investigating Tuesday whether Carwyle was targeting the “Friends” actress, or if the crash was accidental. The 56-year-old star was home at the time of the incident, authorities said.
The LA County district attorney’s office is expected to decide which charges to file after the LAPD submits its case.
Local media previously reported that the suspect was a 70-year-old man. It was not immediately clear what caused the discrepancy in Carwyle’s age.
Carwyle’s booking was delayed after he was taken to the hospital complaining of back pain after hitting the gate, law enforcement sources told ABC.
The sources also noted law enforcement was looking into Carwyle’s background, as he his a minor criminal history. The investigation is being handled by the LAPD’s specialist Threat Management Unit, which monitors harassment and stalking, including against public figures.
Carwyle was hauled out of the car and detained by a private security guard after the crash, a spokesperson for the LAPD told The Independent on Monday.
According to past coverage, Aniston bought her 10,000 square-foot midcentury modern Bel Air manor for $21 million in 2012.
The home, which was built in 1965 by the celebrated architect A. Quincy Jones, sits on a 3.4 acre plot on top of a hill with sweeping ocean and city views.
At the time of purchase, it had a guesthouse, swimming pool, and vineyards, however, Aniston will soon be moving to a new home in Montecito, about 84 miles up the California coast.
This is a developing story...