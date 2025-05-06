Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspect has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after crashing through the front gate of actress Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home, authorities said.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, has not been formally charged in the case, the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News on Tuesday.

Authorities were still investigating Tuesday whether Carwyle was targeting the “Friends” actress, or if the crash was accidental. The 56-year-old star was home at the time of the incident, authorities said.

The LA County district attorney’s office is expected to decide which charges to file after the LAPD submits its case.

Local media previously reported that the suspect was a 70-year-old man. It was not immediately clear what caused the discrepancy in Carwyle’s age.

Carwyle’s booking was delayed after he was taken to the hospital complaining of back pain after hitting the gate, law enforcement sources told ABC.

The sources also noted law enforcement was looking into Carwyle’s background, as he his a minor criminal history. The investigation is being handled by the LAPD’s specialist Threat Management Unit, which monitors harassment and stalking, including against public figures.

Carwyle was hauled out of the car and detained by a private security guard after the crash, a spokesperson for the LAPD told The Independent on Monday.

According to past coverage, Aniston bought her 10,000 square-foot midcentury modern Bel Air manor for $21 million in 2012.

The home, which was built in 1965 by the celebrated architect A. Quincy Jones, sits on a 3.4 acre plot on top of a hill with sweeping ocean and city views.

At the time of purchase, it had a guesthouse, swimming pool, and vineyards, however, Aniston will soon be moving to a new home in Montecito, about 84 miles up the California coast.

open image in gallery A suspect has been charged for crashing into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s home. ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The scene outside Jennifer Aniston’s home on May 5, 2025 after a man crashed outside the front gate. ( Mega/Getty )

This is a developing story...