The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An elderly man crashed his vehicle through the front gates of Friends star Jennifer Aniston’s house in Bel Air on Monday afternoon while the actress was at home, police say.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Independent that its officers were called to Aniston’s 10,000 sq ft pad at 12:20pm by reports of a burglary.

An adult white male had crashed his vehicle through the gates of the property before being hauled out of the car and detained by a private security guard, the spokesperson said.

Offers then took the man into custody and are still investigating whether the crash was accidental or deliberate.

Local broadcaster KABC put the man’s age at 70 years old, and said Aniston was at home during the incident.

Sources close to the news outlet said the man appeared to have a minor criminal history, but they had not yet found any signs he was targeting Aniston in particular.

According to reports, Aniston bought the midcentury-modern-style Bel Air manor for $21m in 2011.

Aniston, now 56, shot to fame in the Nineties and early Noughties for her role as Rachel in the seminal NBC sitcom Friends, before starring in numerous Hollywood films including Bruce Almighty (2003), He’s Just Not That Into You (2009), and Horrible Bosses (2011).