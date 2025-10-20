The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Giuffre two hundred dollars and said she was a “keeper” after she was told to massage him while he was naked and then sexually abused, her posthumous memoir claims.

In a copy of the book seen by The Independent, Epstein accuser Giuffre said she was introduced to the pedophile financier by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at his waterfront Palm Beach mansion, when she was 16-years-old.

Giuffre recounted how she was instructed to give Epstein, who was 47 at the time, a massage as he lay naked on his front.

Maxwell allegedly guided her as he asked questions like “Where do you go to high school?” and “Do you take birth control?” Epstein was said to have asked Giuffre to “tell me about your first time.”

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre said she was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein (right) by Ghislaine Maxwell (left) ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

Wanting the job opportunity, she said she recalled a difficult childhood, including abuse by a family friend, which she said Epstein teased her for, calling her “a naughty girl”.

Giuffre said Epstein rolled onto his back and performed a sex act, with Maxwell giving her instructions as the teenager was sexually abused.

Maxwell later told Giuffre to wash Epstein in the shower where he said to Maxwell: “She’s a keeper”, the book claims.

Giuffre said she was led to the kitchen, where Maxwell handed Epstein a duffel bag, from which he produced two one-hundred-dollar bills.

“This is probably what you make in a week at that spa,” he said, referring to her day job at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

open image in gallery Giuffre (C) pictured with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell ( United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York )

Giuffre said the pair acknowledged each other “as if this were funny”, before Maxwell asked her if she could return the next day.

She said this continued: “Every time I went to Epstein’s mansion in those early days, he or Maxwell would pay me, peeling two or sometimes three hundred- dollar bills off the huge stack in his black duffel bag."

The memoir recalls how Giuffre met Maxwell while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s club in Florida.

She said Maxwell came to the resort one day during the summer of 2000 and introduced herself, saying her wealthy friend was looking for a massage therapist.

Giuffre said her father had given her a lift to Epstein’s gated property after she was offered an interview. Maxwell came out and told her father they would “get her home safe”, Giuffre recalled.

Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, six months after finishing her memoir, which is co-written with author Amy Wallace.

open image in gallery Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The Epstein scandal continues to have political ramifications in the U.S., six years after the disgraced pedophile’s death in 2019.

President Trump has faced ongoing pressure to release the Justice Department’s files on Epstein, not least from his own supporters, some of whom have accused the administration of engaging in a coverup to protect influential people.

The president himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein but has faced repeated calls to explain his past friendship with his fellow New Yorker, whom he knew socially in the 1990s and early 2000s when they were neighbors in Palm Beach. Trump has insisted the two men fell out long before Epstein was accused of sex trafficking.

Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir Of Surviving Abuse And Fighting For Justice is released on Tuesday.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, in the UK and ROI you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website.