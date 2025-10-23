The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman in Indianapolis has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a driver during what prosecutors describe as a road-rage incident.

Deborah Benefiel, 23, allegedly shot Kentrell Settles, 21, on October 17 around 2 p.m. after he honked at her for stopping at a green light at the intersection of West 38th Street and Georgetown Road.

Law enforcement says Benefiel then followed him, shouted at him and fired at least one shot into his car on Donald Avenue, which is just over half-a-mile away from where Settles allegedly honked at her. She then fled the scene, officials added.

The bullet hit Settles’ chest, and he was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“A moment of anger should not cost someone their life,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Deborah Benefiel has been held without bond on charges of murder and criminal recklessness. ( Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department )

Detectives say they located Benefiel within hours using citywide license plate-scanning technology. Cops then discovered a gun at her residence after executing a search warrant.

When she appeared in court on Tuesday, Benefiel was ordered to be held without bond on charges of murder and criminal recklessness.

This is the 69th murder case filed in Marion County this year, Mears said.

“This kind of senseless violence is something prosecutors and police are seeing far too often. We will continue to work together to hold those who commit senseless acts on our roadways accountable in the courtroom, but as a community, we must find ways to respond to conflicts with reasonableness – not violence,” Mears continued in his statement.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey added: “The senseless death of this victim is both heartbreaking and unacceptable. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of how quickly anger and violence can destroy lives and families.”

Benefiel’s next court hearing is set for November 4.