Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin has addressed the fact that the next episode of the Discovery Channel show will include the moment he received a call from police to tell him his wife was being arrested for plotting to have him murdered.

In March, Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested for hiring a hitman to kill Aaron, 49. She was charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Nevada. In April, she accepted a plea deal. As part of the agreement, Victoria pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, for which she faces two to 10 years in prison.

Addressing the upcoming episode on Instagram, Aaron wrote: “This next episode of Ghost Adventures is when I got the FaceTime call from the cops. They were in my house & told me what she did & she was arrested.

“I won’t be watching this episode cause I don’t want to relive that night again & what happened before the call. This lockdown is insane & disturbing with what happened during our investigation.”

In another post, Aaron directly addressed members of the media who have tried to contact him.

Victoria Goodwin and Aaron Goodwin in Las Vegas in 2022. Victoria has pleaded guilty to conspiring to have her husband killed ( Getty )

“To all the press out there messaging me. Thank u for all reaching out & being awesome but unfortunately I can’t talk about anything yet,” he wrote.

“I could tell you guys I’m doing ok but I would rather be honest. Just know I’m not doing good at all & everyday is worse with all I’m learning all the time.

“They say in time everything gets better but I just want the divorce to be over so I can move on with my life. Honestly, I probably couldn’t make it through an interview without being in tears and I’m just not ready yet. This has been the worst year of my life.”

Victoria has been accused of hatching the plan to have her husband killed. In her arrest report, it was cited that she had sent a text message to Grant Amato, a Florida prison inmate, reading: “Am I bad a person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

According to police, Victoria was going to pay the hitman $11,515, with an upfront payment of $2,500.

The plot was formed in October 2024 and only discovered when correction officers seized the Florida inmate’s contraband phone. Her husband was filming Ghost Adventures in California at the time. Police said that Victoria provided information about his whereabouts to the inmate via text, according to TMZ.

Days after Victoria’s arrest, Aaron filed for divorce. In the filing, he said his and Victoria’s “views, tastes, likes and dislikes” were now “incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony.”

“There is no possibility of reconciliation between husband and wife,” the filing added.

The couple has been married for three years. They tied the knot in 2022 at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

Aaron has since amended his divorce filing to include a lawsuit against Victoria for assault, false imprisonment, negligence, and other claims.