Victoria Goodwin, the estranged wife of Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin, has accepted a plea deal on charges of conspiring to murder the TV star.

In March, Victoria, 32, was arrested for hiring a hitman to kill Aaron, 49. She was charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Nevada.

While she originally denied plotting her husband’s murder, on Monday, Victoria filed a guilty plea agreement with the Clark County District Court, according to court documents seen by several outlets.

As part of the agreement, Victoria will plead guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, for which she faces two to 10 years in prison, the filing said. She could also face a fine of up to $5,000. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors have agreed to drop the charge for solicitation to commit murder, and will not make any recommendation to the judge for her sentencing.

Victoria has been accused of hatching a plan to have her husband killed. In her arrest report, it was cited that she had sent a text message to Grant Amato, a Florida prison inmate. “Am I bad a person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” she allegedly said in the text.

In another message to Amato, Victoria allegedly wrote: “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

open image in gallery Victoria Goodwin in court on April 8 on felony charges of solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder ( Getty Images )

According to police, Victoria was going to pay the hitman $11,515, with an upfront payment of $2,500.

The plot was formed in October 2024 and only discovered when correction officers seized the Florida inmate’s contraband phone. Her husband was filming Ghost Adventures in California at the time. Police said that Victoria provided information about his whereabouts to the inmate via text, according to TMZ.

open image in gallery Aaron and Victoria Goodwin have been married for three years after tying the knot in 2022 at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ( Getty )

Days after Victoria’s arrest, Aaron filed for divorce. In the filing, he said his and Victoria’s “views, tastes, likes and dislikes” were now “incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony.”

“There is no possibility of reconciliation between husband and wife,” the filing added.

The couple has been married for three years. They tied the knot in 2022 at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

Aaron has since amended his divorce filing to include a lawsuit against Victoria for assault, false imprisonment, negligence, and other claims.

“[Victoria’s] conduct was extreme or outrageous with either the intention of or reckless disregard for, causing emotional distress to [Aaron],” the updated filing stated. “[He] suffered severe or extreme emotional distress as the actual or proximate result of [her] conduct.”

Aaron is seeking more than $10,000 in punitive and exemplary damages, claiming Victoria was “negligent in her marital actions.”

Additionally, Aaron asked the court to grant him a divorce because of Victoria’s “concert of actions” including “with another … to commit a tort while acting in concert or pursuant to a common design.”