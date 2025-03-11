The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has been arrested for hiring a hitman to kill him, according to a report.

Victoria Goodwin was booked in jail on March 6 on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Nevada, TMZ reports, after she allegedly hatched a plan to have her husband killed.

An arrest report obtained by the outlet said that Victoria Goodwin has denied wanting to have her husband killed, according to the outlet.

The report cited a text message from Victoria Goodwin to an inmate in a Florida prison. “Am I bad a person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” she allegedly said in the text.

The plot was allegedly formed in October 2024 and only discovered when correction officers seized the Florida inmate’s contraband phone.

Her husband was filming Ghost Adventures at the time in California. Police said that Victoria Goodwin provided information about his whereabouts to the inmate via text, according to TMZ.

open image in gallery Victoria Goodwin, pictured in 2022 with husband Aaron Goodwin, has been arrested over an alleged plot to have him killed ( Getty Images )

Another alleged message to the inmate read: “He's asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what's going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

She was going to pay the alleged hitman $11,515, police said, with an upfront payment of $2,500.

According to police, she admitted the pair were having “marital problems” but attributed the alleged exchanges with the inmate “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.”

The couple wed at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in 2022. The paranormal investigator told TMZ he believed he was in a “happy marriage” and is “blindsided” by what’s happened.

Pictures on Instagram showed what appeared to be a happy marriage from the outside. “It finally happened we got married. After postponing many times due to Covid we got our day. I couldn’t be happier,” Aaron wrote on pictures of the couple’s wedding day.

On Valentine’s Day the TV star had posted a loved-up photo of his wife playing miniature golf. “My valentine always beats me at mini golf,” he wrote, with a heart emoji. She replied: “I love you valentine.”

Fans rallied around the star on social media, flooding his page with supportive comments, and he is being supported through the ordeal by co-star Zak Bagans. He told TMZ it was an “emotional time” for Aaron and he is “trying to give him love and support.”

Records show a “Victoria L Goodwin” is currently being held in Clark County jail and bail was set at $100,000.

She is scheduled to appear at an initial court hearing Tuesday morning.