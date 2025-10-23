The reason drivers are advised to keep sunglasses in their car when clocks change
- The clocks will go back by an hour at 2am on Sunday, resulting in evenings becoming darker earlier.
- The AA has issued a warning to UK motorists about a significant increase in crashes following the clock change.
- Figures from AA Accident Assist reveal an 11 per cent average rise in collisions in the three weeks after British Summer Time ended between 2022 and 2024.
- This increase is attributed to darker evenings and inclement weather catching drivers unprepared.
- Motorists are advised to keep sunglasses in their car to mitigate low-lying sun glare and to maintain a four-second gap from the vehicle in front.