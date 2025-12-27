The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Law enforcement are responding to reports of an active shooter in the downtown area of Wallace, Idaho.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said it is dispatching reinforcements to assist in the neighboring county and has asked people to stay away from the downtown area.

“The online reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho are accurate,” Mineral County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. “We are sending reinforcement to help our neighbor. Please pray for all law enforcement.”

Local news outlets report police are forming a perimeter near the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.

The Shoshone County Courthouse, sheriff’s office and county jail are all located within the same building.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has deployed SWAT units to the scene, according to Spokane, Washington's KREM 2 News.

Several local businesses in the downtown area report a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, according to local news outlets.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.