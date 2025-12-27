Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Idaho police respond to reports of active shooter near downtown county courthouse

Police have asked people to stay away from the downtown area of Wallace, Idaho

Law enforcement are responding to reports of an active shooter in the downtown area of Wallace, Idaho.
Law enforcement are responding to reports of an active shooter in the downtown area of Wallace, Idaho. (The Independent)

Law enforcement are responding to reports of an active shooter in the downtown area of Wallace, Idaho.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office said it is dispatching reinforcements to assist in the neighboring county and has asked people to stay away from the downtown area.

“The online reports of an active shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho are accurate,” Mineral County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. “We are sending reinforcement to help our neighbor. Please pray for all law enforcement.”

Local news outlets report police are forming a perimeter near the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office.

The Shoshone County Courthouse, sheriff’s office and county jail are all located within the same building.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has deployed SWAT units to the scene, according to Spokane, Washington's KREM 2 News.

Several local businesses in the downtown area report a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, according to local news outlets.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

