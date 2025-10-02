Idaho judge bars the release of graphic photos from crime scene where Bryan Kohberger killed 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Idaho judge is blocking the release of some graphic photos taken by investigators after Bryan Kohberger killed four University of Idaho students in 2022.

Second District Judge Megan Marshall made the ruling Wednesday, saying the dissemination of “incredibly disturbing” photos across the internet — where the victims' families might inadvertently see them — is an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.

She ordered the city of Moscow to black out portions of the images that show any portion of the victims' bodies or the blood immediately surrounding them.

But the judge said the public also has an interest in seeing investigation records, and so other photos, videos and documents connected to the case can be released, including videos showing distraught friends of the victims on the morning their bodies were found.

Kohberger was sentenced to life without parole in July for the stabbing murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

Family members of two of the victims, Mogen and Chapin, had asked the judge to keep parts of the crime scene photos and videos hidden from public view, saying the images are invasive and traumatizing.

The criminal case drew worldwide attention, and the Moscow Police Department received hundreds of requests to release investigatory records. Idaho law generally allows for the sealing of investigation records to be lifted once a criminal investigation is complete.

After Kohberger’s sentencing, the city of Moscow responded to one such request for public records by releasing some of the photos and videos taken by law enforcement at the crime scene, blurring out the bodies of the killed students as well as the faces of other victims and witnesses who talked to police outside the home.

“There is little to be gained by the public in seeing the decedents’ bodies, the blood soaked sheets, blood spatter or other death-scene depictions,” Marshall wrote, and she noted that those images have already caused the families “extreme emotional distress.”

“The fact remains: the murder investigation and the criminal case are closed,” Marshall wrote. “Releasing these records will have minor effect upon those who continue to be perplexed by the facts or fixated on unfounded conspiracies whereas it has and will continue to have profound effect upon the decedents’ loved ones.”