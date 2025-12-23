Suspect and state trooper dead after reported ‘active shooter’ at Delaware DMV

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Delaware state trooper is dead following reports of a shooter at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Wilmington.

The Delaware State Police reported an “active shooter” at the DMV office Tuesday, just after 2 p.m. local time. Shortly afterward, state policesaid a trooper was killed during the incident.

The suspected shooter was also killed, Governor Matt Meyer said.

“I want to be clear that there is no active threat to the public at this time. Law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased,” Meyer wrote on X.

Representative Sarah McBride, who represents the state’s at-large district, said she has been briefed on the incident.

“I am praying for all of those impacted, including our brave law enforcement officers. I continue to be in touch with state officials as we all gain more information,” she wrote on X.

