Trump will travel to Delaware for return of National Guard members killed in Syria, White House says

President Donald Trump is traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware this week for a dignified transfer for the two Iowa National Guard members killed Saturday in an attack in the Syrian desert that is testing the rapprochement between Washington and Damascus

Tuesday 16 December 2025 14:19 EST
President Donald Trump is traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday for a dignified transfer for the two Iowa National Guard members killed Saturday in an attack in the Syrian desert that is testing the rapprochement between Washington and Damascus.

The two guardsmen killed in the attack were Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, according to the U.S. Army. Both were members of the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment.

