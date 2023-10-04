Police say multiple people shot in an incident in Holyoke, Massachusetts (HPD)

Police say that “multiple” people were injured in a shooting in the Massachusetts city of Holyoke on Wednesday.

Officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets at around 1.00pm ET Holyoke police said.

Responding officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and said the scene is still “active.”

The exact number of victims has not yet been released by authorities, who are warning people to stay away from the scene.

“Holyoke Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets. Shortly before 1pm, 911 operators received multiple calls for help along with notifications from ShotSpotter,” police stated.

“We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Please avoid this area, we will provide another update this afternoon.”