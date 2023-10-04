Holyoke shooting - live: Active scene with multiple victims downtown
Massachusetts police report shooting with multiple victims in Holyoke
Police say that “multiple” people were injured in a shooting in the Massachusetts city of Holyoke on Wednesday.
Officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets at around 1.00pm ET Holyoke police said.
Responding officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and said the scene is still “active.”
The exact number of victims has not yet been released by authorities, who are warning people to stay away from the scene.
“Holyoke Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets. Shortly before 1pm, 911 operators received multiple calls for help along with notifications from ShotSpotter,” police stated.
“We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Please avoid this area, we will provide another update this afternoon.”
Shooting took place after police praised ShotSpotter system
“ShotSpotter works. This morning, the Holyoke Police Department will unveil alarming data regarding its ShotSpotter program. More than a hundred shootings, and only 14 calls to 911 for help since the program started,” HPD said on Facebook on Wednesday.
Police confirm ‘multiple’ victims in shooting
The shooting occurred hours after the city announced its ShotSpotter system had detected more than 100 gunfire incidents since March.
