Liveupdated1696492638

Holyoke shooting - latest: Baby loses life after pregnant mother shot

Massachusetts police report shooting with multiple victims in Holyoke

Graeme Massie
Thursday 05 October 2023 08:57
<p>Law enforcement officials investigate the scene where multiple were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Holyoke, Mass.</p>

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene where multiple were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Holyoke, Mass.

(AP)

A baby died after a pregnant woman on a bus was hit by gunfire during a shooting that injured “multiple” people in the Massachusetts city of Holyoke on Wednesday.

“This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” said Hampden District Attorney Jim Leydon in a statement.

All suspects in the case have been identified and after being taken to hospital are in custody, he added.

Officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets at around 1.00pm ET Holyoke police said.

Responding officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and said the scene is still “active.”

The exact number of victims has not yet been released by authorities, who are warning people to stay away from the scene.

“Holyoke Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets. Shortly before 1pm, 911 operators received multiple calls for help along with notifications from ShotSpotter,” police stated.

“We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Please avoid this area, we will provide another update this afternoon.”

1696485832

Baby dies after pregnant woman hit by gunfire

“On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 12.38 p.m. members of the Holyoke Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Sargeant Street,” said Hampden District Attorney Jim Leydon in a statement on Wednesday.

“It appears three male suspects were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred. It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus.

“This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away.

“All involved suspects are believed to have been identified and transported to nearby hospitals and are in custody.

“This incident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department.”

Graeme Massie5 October 2023 07:03
1696478632

Holyoke shooting: Baby dies after pregnant mother on bus hit in shooting that left ‘multiple’ wounded

Police have arrested three male suspects.

Holyoke shooting: Baby dies after pregnant mother on bus hit

Police have arrested three male suspects

Graeme Massie5 October 2023 05:03
1696471312

Multiple victims in shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts

The shooting occurred hours after the city announced its ShotSpotter system had detected more than 100 gunfire incidents since March.

Multiple victims in shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts

The shooting occured hours after the city announced its ShotSpotter system had detected more than 100 gunfire incidents since March

Graeme Massie5 October 2023 03:01
1696455320

At least three people shot in Holyoke

At least three people were shot including one person on a passing bus, according to state police.

State police spokesperson Dave Procopio told the Associated Press that the shooting came after “an altercation among people on the street.”

Graeme Massie4 October 2023 22:35
1696453296

Three people shot, including one bus passenger, state police say

Three people, including one bus passenger, were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Police received 911 calls and ShotSpotter alerts shortly before 1pm today that multiple individuals had been shot near a downtown intersection.

One of the victims was reportedly on a bus passing through the intersection, according to Mass Live, citing the state police.

Graig Graziosi4 October 2023 22:01
1696451752

State police say some victims were on bus

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said a preliminary investigation indicated “some of the victims were on a bus that was passing through the area”, reported WGGB/WSHM.

Graeme Massie4 October 2023 21:35
1696450432

Mayor aware of shooting but few details made public

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia’s office says that he is aware of the shooting.

“Shortly before 1 pm today there was a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke. There were multiple gunshot victims. The police investigation is active and ongoing,” the office said.

Graeme Massie4 October 2023 21:13
1696448572

Police confirm ‘multiple’ victims in shooting

Graig Graziosi4 October 2023 20:42
1696448215

Holyoke shooting

This is a live blog covering a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Graeme Massie4 October 2023 20:36

