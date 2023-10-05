Holyoke shooting - latest: Baby loses life after pregnant mother shot
A baby died after a pregnant woman on a bus was hit by gunfire during a shooting that injured “multiple” people in the Massachusetts city of Holyoke on Wednesday.
“This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” said Hampden District Attorney Jim Leydon in a statement.
All suspects in the case have been identified and after being taken to hospital are in custody, he added.
Officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets at around 1.00pm ET Holyoke police said.
Responding officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and said the scene is still “active.”
The exact number of victims has not yet been released by authorities, who are warning people to stay away from the scene.
“Holyoke Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streets. Shortly before 1pm, 911 operators received multiple calls for help along with notifications from ShotSpotter,” police stated.
“We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation. Please avoid this area, we will provide another update this afternoon.”
The shooting occurred hours after the city announced its ShotSpotter system had detected more than 100 gunfire incidents since March.
State police say some victims were on bus
Mayor aware of shooting but few details made public
