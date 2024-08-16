Girl, 8 beats armed thief with baseball bat after he tried to rob dad’s liquor store

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An 8-year-old girl beat an armed burglar with a baseball bat after he entered her dad’s liquor store - and the entire incident was caught on film.

Leo, the store manager referred to only by his first name in reports, was closing his Minnesota liquor store on Saturday night, CBS News reports. Surveillance video then shows a man, who police say is 37-year-old Conchobhar Morrell, walking inside the shop with a realistic-appearing BB gun.

“[Morell] put the gun on the table, he asked me to give him all the money and everything in the register I told him yes—I’ll give you everything,” Leo told CBS News.

Leo told Morrell he would give him all the money he wanted, and that his only concern was his daughter, CBS News reports.

An eight-year-old girl beat an armed robber with a baseball bat who entered her dad’s liquor store and the incident was caught on film. ( Big Discount Liquors Maplewood )

Morell then walked behind the counter where Leo’s 8-year-old daughter was, holding the BB gun. Leo sprung into action, punching and tackling the suspect.

“I‘m a dad, I’m not going to let that happen,” Leo said.

As Leo tackled him, the child emerged from behind the counter with a baseball bat. She hit Morrell multiple times before running, the video shows.

“That day, I just wanted to cry,” Leo told CBS News. “When I saw the video, I didn’t expect she’d do that. I expect a little girl crying, screaming.”

“I’m so proud of her, she’s so strong,” he continued.

Conchobhar Morrell is now in police custody and facing a first degree attempted aggravated robbery charge. ( Ramsey County Jail )

Morrell is now in custody and is set to appear in court on Friday morning. He faces a first-degree attempted aggravated robbery charge.

The video also showed Morrell wearing a blue Amazon vest. He worked for a third party that delivered packages for Amazon, CBS News reports. An Amazon spokesperson told the outlet he will be “immediately offboarded.”