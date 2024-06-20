Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Gun-toting robbers steal $100,000 watch outside celeb-magnet Carbone then flee on moped

The incident occurred in the street outside the exclusive Italian restaurant in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, neighborhood

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Friday 21 June 2024 00:49
Two thieves robbed a man at gunpoint outside high-end New York restaurant Carbone, then sped away on a moped on Tuesday night
Two thieves robbed a man at gunpoint outside high-end New York restaurant Carbone, then sped away on a moped on Tuesday night (AFP via Getty Images)

A pair of gun-wielding robbers stole a man’s $100,000 watch outside a high-end New York restaurant before fleeing on a moped, police have said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening outside the exclusive Italian eatery Carbone in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

The duo walked up to the 39-year-old victim outside the restaurant and pressed the firearm to his chest while demanding the Patek Philippe watch off his wrist, police and law enforcement sources told The New York Post.

The two thieves then reportedly jumped onto a moped and escaped, driving north on Thompson Street.

Carbone has a reputation for being a hard reservation to snag and is frequently patronized by celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Adele, and the Kardashians.

The exclusive restaurant in Greenwich Village is frequently patronized by celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Adele and the Kardashians
The exclusive restaurant in Greenwich Village is frequently patronized by celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Drake, Adele and the Kardashians (AFP via Getty Images)

According to the online policy, guests may be refused entry if they do not appear “sufficiently well-presented.” Reservations at Carbone have reportedly been sold on a so-called “black market” at up to $450.

It is unclear whether the victim of Tuesday’s crime had been a customer at Carbone, though they were reportedly not injured.

The Independent has reached out to Carbone for comment on the incident, and restaurant employees refused to comment to the Post.

Major Food Group, the management company of the upscale restaurant, has also been contacted for comment about the incident.

There have been no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in