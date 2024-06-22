The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An 88-year-old man will head to prison for robbing two Montana banks.

Steven Whitecloud, 88, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years supervised release for the robberies, a federal judge in Montana ruled this week. He previously pleaded guilty to his roles in the heists.

Co-defendant Patrick Justice, 26, was previously sentenced to two years in prison for his role.

On August 24, 2023, Justice entered a Billings U.S. Bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. He got the funds and fled the area in a Ford Taurus.

Four days later, Justice went into a Billings Wells Fargo Bank demanding money. He also told the teller he was “strapped,” which the worker took to mean the suspect had a gun, prosecutors said.

Justice got the money and fled in a Taurus. Responding officers spotted the green Taurus and tried to pull it over. But it sped away.

After a chase, officers got the vehicle to stop and found Justice and Whitecloud inside.

Whitecloud told officers he suggested the two rob banks, as he had done in the past, as a way to make money.

Whitecloud was convicted in 2008 of bank robbery, prosecutors said. He said he told Justice how to rob a bank and acted as the getaway driver.

In addition to the prison sentence, the federal judge ordered Whitecloud to pay $3,092 in restitution.