The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia couple is facing animal cruelty charges after more than 250 animals were found in horrid conditions at their home in what local authorities say is “one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect” they have ever seen.

Nathaniel Levon Curington, 44, and Aimee Renee Curington, 45, were taken into custody on July 9, following an investigation into reports of animal abuse at the couple’s home on Sells Lane in Trenton.

Investigators removed a total of 256 animals from the property, many of which were in poor health, severely neglected, or dead, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement Division.

open image in gallery Nathaniel Levon Curington and Aimee Renee Curington were taken into custody after authorities say more than 250 neglected animals were found in their home ( Dade County Sheriff’s Office )

Local news outlets reported there were around 240 dogs and 16 cats found at the home. The surviving animals were transported to another location for veterinary care.

Both Nathaniel and Aimee Curington were charged with seven counts of felony cruelty to animals.

The case has been turned over to the Dade County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution and additional charges are expected.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper called the case “one of the worst” the agency has encountered.

open image in gallery Both Nathaniel and Aimee Curington (pictured) were charged with seven counts of felony cruelty to animals ( Dade County Sheriff’s Office )

“I am confident these individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Harper said in a statement.

“GDA Law Enforcement is sending a clear message that animal abuse has no place in the state of Georgia, and we are committed to working with local law enforcement and prosecutors to crack down on those who abuse animals in our state.”

The couple was being held at the Dade County Jail.