Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman arrested after 134 cats found in U-Haul van in Taco Bell parking lot - 28 of them dead

Warning distressing images: Jeannie Maxon, 69, from Long Beach, was charged with nearly 93 counts of animal cruelty

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 01 July 2025 07:36 EDT
A total of 134 emaciated cats, 28 of which were dead, have been found in a van outside a Taco Bell in California
A total of 134 emaciated cats, 28 of which were dead, have been found in a van outside a Taco Bell in California (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

A woman has been arrested after police discovered 134 malnourished cats inside a van in a Taco Bell parking lot, 28 of them dead.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, from Long Beach, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty after the grim discovery Sunday.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ross was called to the scene in Santa Nella, California, at around 5:30 p.m. after concerns were raised over the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul. When they arrived, they made a gruesome discovery.

The surviving cats will be available for adoption if medically cleared by veterinary officials
The surviving cats will be available for adoption if medically cleared by veterinary officials (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

“Deputy Ross observed at least 20 cats in distress through the vehicle's window,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “Animal Control Officers responded to the scene and located 106 extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats. No food or water was located inside the vehicle.

“Animal Services contacted the Atwater Veterinary Center to assist with the medical treatment of the cats, which ranged in age from one week to 8 years old.”

Recommended

Images shared by the sheriff’s office show the cats crammed into the vehicle across the dashboard, with more inside the van. It was around 90 degrees in the area when the cats were found, according to the National Weather Service.

Maxon was booked into the Merced County Jail and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A total of 134 emaciated cats, 28 of which were dead, were found inside a U-Haul van outside a Taco Bell in California
A total of 134 emaciated cats, 28 of which were dead, were found inside a U-Haul van outside a Taco Bell in California (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

In a statement, the sheriff’s office warned pet owners of the risk of leaving animals in hot cars during the summer heat.

“The Merced County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that leaving any animal in a vehicle during the summer months is very dangerous. On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open,” they said.

“This can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and even death of the animal left inside. Please ensure that when you're traveling with your pet, they're provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water, and food.”

The cats will be up for adoption when healthy
The cats will be up for adoption when healthy (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

As soon as the cats are cleared by authorities as healthy, they will be available for adoption, the sheriff’s office added.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in