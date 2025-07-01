The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has been arrested after police discovered 134 malnourished cats inside a van in a Taco Bell parking lot, 28 of them dead.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, from Long Beach, was charged with 93 counts of animal cruelty after the grim discovery Sunday.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ross was called to the scene in Santa Nella, California, at around 5:30 p.m. after concerns were raised over the welfare of several cats in a U-Haul. When they arrived, they made a gruesome discovery.

open image in gallery The surviving cats will be available for adoption if medically cleared by veterinary officials ( Merced County Sheriff's Office )

“Deputy Ross observed at least 20 cats in distress through the vehicle's window,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “Animal Control Officers responded to the scene and located 106 extremely emaciated cats, as well as 28 deceased cats. No food or water was located inside the vehicle.

“Animal Services contacted the Atwater Veterinary Center to assist with the medical treatment of the cats, which ranged in age from one week to 8 years old.”

Images shared by the sheriff’s office show the cats crammed into the vehicle across the dashboard, with more inside the van. It was around 90 degrees in the area when the cats were found, according to the National Weather Service.

Maxon was booked into the Merced County Jail and investigation into the incident is ongoing.

open image in gallery A total of 134 emaciated cats, 28 of which were dead, were found inside a U-Haul van outside a Taco Bell in California ( Merced County Sheriff's Office )

In a statement, the sheriff’s office warned pet owners of the risk of leaving animals in hot cars during the summer heat.

“The Merced County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the public that leaving any animal in a vehicle during the summer months is very dangerous. On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open,” they said.

“This can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and even death of the animal left inside. Please ensure that when you're traveling with your pet, they're provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water, and food.”

open image in gallery The cats will be up for adoption when healthy ( Merced County Sheriff's Office )

As soon as the cats are cleared by authorities as healthy, they will be available for adoption, the sheriff’s office added.