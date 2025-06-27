Heartbreaking photos show squalid conditions elderly woman died in – as authorities rescue over 80 dogs who lived with her
Police in Brooklyn found a woman dead in her filthy home filled with trash piles and over 80 neglected dogs.
Brooklyn police found a 73-year-old woman dead in her cluttered home, surrounded by over 80 severely neglected dogs, including one giving birth.
Police responded to a 911 call about the death of one of two sisters living in a Mill Basin home on Thursday, ABC 7 reports. The horrid smell of sickly dogs from inside the squalid quarters hit them upon arrival.
They walked in to find the dead woman, waist-high trash piles, crates, matted hair on struggling dogs, and one expecting pup giving birth. The Animal Care Centers of NYC and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals removed the animals, which are now in their care.
Neighbors told the outlet that police used a ladder to peer through a window as recently as three weeks ago after knocking and getting no response. One neighbor, Adam Greenberg, said police saw dead dogs and puppies from outside the home, but were unable to legally enter.
“The cops used to come, they used to knock on the door, and they were not let in,” another neighbor, Alex Zinger, said. “They said they had no probable cause. And they were not able to kick the door in or anything like that.”
The house did not appear to have electricity, so the sisters used flashlights at night, Zinger said.
Another neighbor described the smell coming from the house as “so toxic that you can’t even breathe,” while another added: “I thought originally that the house was abandoned, because it's in bad shape...but then we heard the dogs barking."
The ACC shared photos of some of the dogs on Thursday, praising the community’s support as they work to treat and eventually rehome the animals.
“From fellow shelters and rescue groups to fosters, transporters, groomers, and donors, you’ve stepped up for these dogs in ways we’ll never forget,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.
Neighbors added that they hope the surviving sister and the dogs get the help they need.
"It's hard to take care of one dog," Nicole Scognamiglio told ABC7. "How do you have 80? As much as you love them."
The woman’s cause of death has not yet been determined.