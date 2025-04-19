The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A student arrested after two people were killed and six more injured in a shooting on Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus is the son of a sheriff’s deputy, cops say.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, was taken into custody after Thursday’s shooting, police revealed at a press conference.

Cops say he used a former service weapon owned by his mother to carry out the deadly attack. It has since been reported that Ikner had spent time training with law enforcement himself. It has also emerged that Ikner endured a “tumultuous childhood”, with another woman identified in court records as his biological mother accused of taking him abroad in March 2015 without his father’s consent when he was just 10 years old.

Ikner suffered “significant injuries” and is expected to be in the hospital for a while, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said Friday, before stressing: “Once he is released from that facility, he’ll be taken to a local detention facility where he will face the charges up to and including first-degree murder."

Below, we look at everything we know about the suspect and the attack:

Who is the suspected shooter?

open image in gallery Suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner, 20, was taken into custody after Thursday’s shooting, police revealed at a press conference ( Social media )

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil named FSU undergraduate Phoenix Ikner, a political science major, as the shooter. Ikner is the son of Leon County Deputy Jessica Ikner.

Deputy Ikner has been on the force for 18 years and also works as a school resource officer. Her profile appeared to have been removed from the Leon County Sheriff's Office website as of Thursday evening.

The 20-year-old was a long-standing member of the agency’s Youth Advisory Council, McNeil said, and was part of the sheriff’s office “family.” He added that it was “not a surprise” that Ikner had access to firearms, given his mother’s job.

“This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective,” the sheriff said.

“But I will tell you this, we will make sure we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say, across this state and across this nation.”

A fellow member of the Youth Advisory Council described Ikner to The New York Times as always “in good spirits,” helpful and always proposing “really good ideas to help Leon County.” He added that Ikner “never spoke about guns or anything.”

What is his background?

It was revealed on Friday that Ikner had a “tumultuous childhood,” including a fraught custody battle between his biological parents. It was suggested in court filings that the dispute had caused emotional and psychological harm that would be “evident for years.”

“Given the child being the age of 11, will have memory impacted by the behaviors of all the defendants for the false claims done on his mother, and for the parental alienation of the close relationship of the minor child,” the documents stated.

Ikner was originally named Christian Eriksen and Anne-Mari Eriksen is identified in court records as his biological mother. She was accused of taking him to Norway in March 2015 in violation of a custody agreement.

Anne-Mari Eriksen, who has joint U.S.-Norwegian citizenship, pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 200 days in jail, 170 of which she had already served, followed by two years of “community control” and two years of probation, according to the records.

open image in gallery Law enforcement vehicles parked outside the Florida State Student Union building after a shooting left two dead on campus ( AP )

She was ordered to have no contact with her son during that time but later attempted to vacate her plea, saying it had been made under duress, only for her appeal to be denied. It is unclear if the pair had had contact recently.

According to The Daily Mail, Eriksen posted Thursday on Facebook attacking her son’s father and new partner, Deputy Ikner, for their parenting and failure to communicate with her about the shooting before subsequently deleting the message.

Speaking to ABC News Friday, she described the moment she heard that her son was the suspected shooter.

"When I heard what had happened, I was frantic -- thought he might be the one hurt. And then when I found out it was him I just collapsed at work," Eriksen told the outlet. "There’s so much that needs to be said about this, but I just can’t talk without crying. We need time to process all this."

What was his motive?

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, with Revell telling reporters on Thursday that Ikner had invoked his right not to speak to investigators.

Revell stressed his belief that the suspect had acted alone and that there was no further threat to the public.

Meanwhile, classmates say he had espoused “white supremacist and far-right rhetoric” for years prior to Thursday’s killing. A former president of Tallahassee State’s political discourse club, whose meetings Ikner attended, said he had been asked to leave after clashing with other members.

Reid Seybold told NBC News that the suspect was a fervent Donald Trump supporter who shared far-right views, including promoting white supremacy, which had made other members of the club uncomfortable and ultimately led to his expulsion.

Seybold said Ikner’s politics went “beyond conservatism” and explained: “He had continually made enough people uncomfortable where certain people had stopped coming. That’s kind of when we reached the breaking point with Phoenix, and we asked him to leave.

“It’s been a couple of years now. I can’t give exact quotes. He talked about the ravages of multiculturalism and communism and how it’s ruining America.”

open image in gallery Investigators have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting, with Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell telling reporters on Thursday that Ikner had invoked his right not to speak to investigators ( EPA )

According to online records, Ikner lives in Tallahassee, registered as a Republican in 2022 and voted in last November’s presidential election. Earlier this year, he was interviewed by his campus newspaper about anti-Trump protests taking place on the FSU grounds.

“These people are usually pretty entertaining, usually not for good reasons,” he told the outlet at the time.

“I think it’s a little too late, he’s already going to be inaugurated on January 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt, and I don’t think anyone wants that.”

In addition, an Instagram account attributed to Ikner featured a disturbing quote from the Bible’s Book of Jeremiah, declaring: “You are my war club, my weapons for battle, with you I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.” The account has since been taken down.

What happened during the shooting?

FSU police locked the campus down after reports of an active shooter emerged around midday on Thursday and instructed students to shelter in place.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” the university said on X.

“Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

Multiple gunshots were reported, with eyewitness Mckenzie Heeter later saying she had seen a figure in an orange T-shirt and khaki shorts who looked like “a normal college dude” firing as many as 15 rounds on passersby from an orange Hummer.

open image in gallery Police say the two people killed in the shooting were not students at the university ( Reuters )

Law enforcement officers descended on the institution and social media was flooded with clips of students and faculty members cowering beneath desks and fleeing with their hands up, with many leaving behind rucksacks and picnics abandoned on the college lawn.

“I could have sworn I saw a cop running after somebody and screaming something when we ran out,” witness Will Schatz told The Tallahessee Democrat of his experience being evacuated from the Strozier Library.

“Then when I got out, I heard seven to eight gunshots. I’m not sure if that was the shooter shooting or if the cops shot the shooter.”

Finally, reports emerged at around 1: 15 p.m. that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Who are the victims?

The two deceased victims were not students, Revell said, although he did not reveal further details or their identities.

Six others were being treated at Florida’s Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, having been reportedly rushed there in serious conditions.

During the incident, a statement shared by TMH said it was “actively receiving and caring for patients” related to the attack, but did not have further information to share.

open image in gallery A grieving student mourns at an impromptu memorial set up for the victims on campus ( AP )

“However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected. We remain in close coordination with emergency responders and public safety officials.”

The statement added: “Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure accurate information, we will provide updates as soon as they are available. We ask for your patience and compassion during this difficult time."

Ikner was also treated at the hospital, with law enforcement sources telling CNN he had been shot by police prior to his arrest.

Student Emily Palmer told the same network from the safety of her student housing in the aftermath of the assault: “I’m shaking… It’s just a lot going on. I’m concerned about my friends.”