Argument over mangos ends with Florida man pulling gun: ‘I’m going to shoot you’

An argument over mangos ended with a Florida man pulling a gun on another man and telling him, “I’m going to shoot you,” police say.

Rodrigo Mendizabal, 29, has been accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a person 65 or older after getting into a fight with another man who was picking mangos off a tree, WPLG reported, citing authorities.

The elderly man was driving by a Miami home Monday when he saw a mango tree outside, police say. He decided to go to the home and asked to pick some fruit, according to authorities. Police said a woman who greeted him allowed him to take some mangos.

Then, the woman became impatient and called Mendizabal to find out what was taking the man so long, according to cops.

open image in gallery Rodrigo Mendizabal, 29, has been arrested after an argument over mangos ended with him pulling a gun on another man and telling him, “I’m going to shoot you,” police say ( Miami-Dade County Corrections )

CBS News reported, citing authorities, that the man explained he had permission to pick the fruit, and the woman confirmed she allowed him to take two or three mangos.

As the man walked to his car to leave, Mendizabal followed him and pulled out a black gun, police say. Mendizabal racked the slide and told the man, “I'm going to shoot you,” according to authorities.

Police said Mendizabal allowed them to review his Ring camera footage, which showed him grabbing a gun from his pocket.

The man continued to approach his car and Mendizabal followed him, police say. Mendizabal opened the man’s passenger door and pointed the gun at him before he asked to be allowed to drive off, according to authorities.

Police said the Ring footage showed Mendizabal racking the slide of the gun near the man’s car.

Mendizabal was arrested on the assault charge and an improper exhibition of a firearm charge.

He admitted to owning a gun inside his home but denied pointing it at the man, police say.