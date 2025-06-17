Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bay Area man found still holding dog on leash after being fatally shot in the back, cops say

Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 17 June 2025 15:41 EDT
Euclid Avenue and East 14 Street in San Leandro, California. A man in his 40's was shot and killed near the intersection on Saturday, June 14, 2025
Euclid Avenue and East 14 Street in San Leandro, California. A man in his 40's was shot and killed near the intersection on Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Google Maps)

A man in the Bay Area who was fatally shot was still holding his dog's leash when police found his body, according to local law enforcement.

Police responded to a call around 8:25 am on Saturday in San Leandro, California, where they found a man lying on the street, unresponsive, and still clutching his dog's leash.

The man was in his late 40's and lying on his back when police found him, SFGATE reports.

The dog was uninjured, but emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Alameda County Coroner determined that he had been shot in the back.

City police have not determined a motive for the shooting, and are asking anyone who may have information to call. No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

Recommended

The victim's name has not been released to the public. The dog was taken for safe keeping in a shelter.

The man was found still holding onto his dog's leash
The man was found still holding onto his dog's leash (Google Maps)

San Leandro is approximately 20 miles southeast from San Francisco.

The Independent has requested further information from the San Leandro Police Department.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in