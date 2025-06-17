Bay Area man found still holding dog on leash after being fatally shot in the back, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man in the Bay Area who was fatally shot was still holding his dog's leash when police found his body, according to local law enforcement.

Police responded to a call around 8:25 am on Saturday in San Leandro, California, where they found a man lying on the street, unresponsive, and still clutching his dog's leash.

The man was in his late 40's and lying on his back when police found him, SFGATE reports.

The dog was uninjured, but emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Alameda County Coroner determined that he had been shot in the back.

City police have not determined a motive for the shooting, and are asking anyone who may have information to call. No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released to the public. The dog was taken for safe keeping in a shelter.

open image in gallery The man was found still holding onto his dog's leash ( Google Maps )

San Leandro is approximately 20 miles southeast from San Francisco.

The Independent has requested further information from the San Leandro Police Department.