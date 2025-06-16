Bali police hunt for two Australians after Melbourne man shot dead
‘They wanted him dead’, says Bali police based on wounds on victim
Police in Indonesia are searching for two Australians suspected of fatally shooting another Australian man at a villa on the holiday island of Bali.
Victim Zivan Radmanovic, 32, and his friend, who sustained injuries, were allegedly ambushed at a luxury villa in Badung regency near Munggu Beach in the northern Badung district after midnight on Saturday.
While Melbourne man was shot dead, his friend, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was beaten, according to Badung police.
The Bali police on Sunday told reporters that the suspects were foreign nationals. “Witnesses told the police that the two suspects spoke English with an Australian accent,” spokesperson Ariasandy said.
The local law enforcement said they have alerted airports and other ports of exit following the incident to stop the suspects from leaving the island.
Badung Police chief Arif Batubara said "We cannot yet determine the motive". According to police, the villa had only three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened. The two victims’ wives were also there along with another foreign tourist.
Forensic doctors on Monday said preliminary examinations suggested Radmanovic had been shot in at least four parts of his body and suffered extensive injuries to his head and foot. Authorities at the Ngoerah Hospital said they were awaiting permission from the family to conduct an autopsy of Radmanovic.
Investigators recovered at least 17 bullet casings, about 55 projectile fragments and two intact projectiles from the bathroom, where the victim was shot dead.
Radmanovic's wife told the police that she was woken by her husband's screams before a man in an orange jacket shot him. Jazmyn Gourdeas claimed she "didn't recognised the men" who were reportedly wearing masks.
At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing an orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.
Mr Ghanim was released from the hospital on Sunday and was seen being pushed out in a wheelchair with his leg heavily bandaged.
“Based on the wounds of the dead victim, two shots to the left chest, they wanted him dead,” said police spokesperson. “Until we can ask [Ghamin] questions, we cannot verify the situation yet. It’s an ongoing investigation.”
