Florida man arrested after beating up fellow golfer for playing too slow: cops

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A golfer in Florida is accused of attacking a fellow player for playing too slow and now faces charges over the alleged assault.

Jason Hughes was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm, according to Fox 35.

The incident happened in June at a golf course in Kissimmee, Florida, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Hughes later told deputies that he was upset with the pace of the victim’s play.

The man said he and Hughes exchanged words on the course. The victim was playing with a friend in front of Hughes, who told them more than once to hurry up, according to the report. Many slower golfers will let those playing faster move ahead of them at a hole.

Jason Hughes is accused of attacking another golfer on a course for playing too slow. He was arrested this week on a battery charge. ( Osceola County jail )

Hughes got angry when he saw the victim talking to his friend on the green of a hole, according to the report.

That is when Hughes allegedly attacked and started to punch the victim in the face. Witnesses broke up the fight and Hughes and his partner fled the scene before authorities arrived, according to the report.

The victim was bleeding and bruised when police arrived. He later went to the hospital with a friend.

Authorities tracked down Hughes through the credit card he used to pay for his tee time, according to Fox 35.

Hughes was in court Friday and given a $2,500 bond. As part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to play golf on a public course.