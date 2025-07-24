Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tourist visiting Disney World faces a child abuse charge after grabbing a teen girl as crowds gathered to watch the parade in Magic Kingdom - in a move that allegedly left nail marks on the victim.

Martha Zapata-Echeverri, 51, from Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested on a charge of child abuse after the altercation broke out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Monday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zapata-Echeverri allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl during a confrontation on Main Street U.S.A. in front of Cinderella’s Castle, just before the amusement park’s nightly parade was set to begin, Fox 35 reported.

The teen sustained a bruise and abrasion on her arm after she was pulled aside by Zapata-Echeverri, authorities said.

Authorities said there were no independent witnesses who saw the fight, or surveillance footage of the incident, which happened in a densely crowded area where large groups were gathering ahead of the parade.

Martha Zapata-Echeverri was arrested on a charge of child abuse after getting into a fight with a teen as crowds gathered at Disney World, cops say. ( Orange County Sheriff's Office )

It was not immediately clear what kind of argument the teen and Zapata-Echeverri had leading up to the physical contact. Each gave a statement to authorities.

The teen told authorities that the fight broke out when Zapata-Echeverri placed a hand on her in an attempt to make space in a crowded area. When the teen asked her to not touch her, Zapata-Echeverri allegedly grabbed her arm and pulled her aside.

The altercation resulted in visible injuries on the teen, according to authorities.

In Zapata-Echeverri’s retelling of events, she said she was following her daughter to the parade route when the teen started pushing into her and claiming the space was hers. Zapata-Echeverri then demonstrated for police how she pushed the girl back with her left arm.

When authorities asked how the teen sustained nail marks on her arm, Zapata-Echeverri gave an unclear response and gestured that she had used an open hand.

In an arrest report, deputies wrote that Zapata-Echeverri “knowingly and willfully” touched the girl in a way that was likely to cause injury.