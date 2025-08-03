Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Cops find trove of unexploded IEDs at home of Tennessee man accused of making threats to officials

Kevin O’Neal allegedly planned to detonate the devices when law enforcement arrived, according to detectives

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 03 August 2025 00:20 EDT
Sheriff's deputies in Tennessee found 14 improvised explosive devices in the home of a man who allegedly was planning to detonate them when law enforcement arrived, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives accompanied deputies on Friday to the home of Kevin Wade O'Neal, 54, to arrest him on active warrants. O'Neal is accused of threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel.

While the deputies were arresting O’Neal, the noticed that something was burning in the bedroom where they found him, according to NBC News. They examined the object and determined that it was an improvised explosive device (IED).

The deputies requested assistance from the state's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and local bomb squad officers.

The agents and officers searched the property and allegedly found 14 IEDs inside O'Neal's home, as well as a woman hiding in a dryer, according to ABC News 9.

Several of the 14 improvised explosive devices that Polk County, Tennessee deputies allegedly found at the home of Kevin O'Neal on August 1, 2025. O'Neal was arrested and charged with numerous counts, included attempted first-degree murder. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)
O’Neal allegedly planned to detonate the devices when law enforcement arrived, according to detectives

The affidavit claims that, if the bombs had gone off, they would have sent shrapnel flying 2,500 feet and would have put nine deputies and two women inside the house in serious danger.

O'Neal is facing numerous charges, including 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of prohibited weapons, and one count of possession of explosive components, according to the sheriff's office.

Kevin O'Neal, 54, of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, after he allegedly tried to detonate 14 improvised explosive devices in his home in an apparent attempt to kill members of the Polk County Sheriff's Department (Polk County Sheriff's Department)

ABC News 9 reports that O'Neal allegedly made threats on his social media pages.

In one post from July, O'Neal allegedly wrote "Steve Ross, Josh Stroud you better get your Wiccan Snitch out of my life or you can die with em."

Steve Ross is the Polk County Sheriff, according the the outlet.

Explosives allegedly found at O'Neal's home. (Polk County Sheriff's Office.)

In another rambling post from July 8, O'Neal allegedly voiced his frustration with Polk County officials, his ex-wife, and various other people before saying he would die killing them all.

"I will die killing you before I take comfort in life surrendering to your wishes," he allegedly wrote. "I consider it an honor to kill each of you and to give my life in the process of the battle against you."

The sheriff's office said that O'Neal is currently being held at the Polk County Jail. No bond has been set at the time of this report.

