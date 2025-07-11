Suspect arrested after leaving explosive devices on an Iowa golf course, cops say
Michael Valento, 41, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested in connection to explosive devices found at a golf course
An Iowa man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly leaving two bombs at golf courses, police say.
Michael James Valento, 41, of Des Moines, was arrested early Friday for allegedly detonating a pipe bomb-style device at Waveland Golf Course on July 3 and on Thursday. Police executed a search warrant at his home but did not find him there. They later located him and took him into custody.
Police initially thought the device Thursday’s could be a leftover homemade firework from Fourth of July celebrations. It was left off the fairway and green near one of the holes. The course was evacuated, and the Des Moines Bomb Squad found the device live and safely detonated it.
No other devices were found when police searched the course.
That was after a device was detonated at the golf course on July 3, according to WHO. Details of that incident are unclear.
Valento has been charged with two counts of possession of an explosive or incendiary device with intent, first and third-degree arson, and dominion or control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender.
He is being held at the Polk County Jail.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
A motive in the case has not been released.