Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

South Carolina has executed its first death row inmate in 13 years for the murder of a convenience store clerk in 1997.

Khalil Divine Black Sun Allah, 46, died by lethal injection on Friday evening after the US Supreme Court refused to stop the execution and the state’s governor Henry McMaster denied clemency.

Allah, who was previously known as Freddie Owens, was executed in front of three media witnesses at the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

He made no final statement. The South Carolina inmate reportedly said, “Bye,” to his lawyer as lethal injection drugs were administered.

The 46-year-old began receiving the drugs around 6:35pm and was pronounced dead 20 minutes later. The execution was delayed from its original 6pm start time as the state awaited the Supreme Court’s decision.

Allah’s last meal consisted of two cheeseburgers, fries, a well-done ribeye steak, six chicken wings, two strawberry sodas, and a slice of apple pie, WYFF reports.

"No sign of any discomfort,” media witness Jeffery Collins of the Associated Press wrote. “Freddie Owens the whole way through, had maybe, like a small smile or certainly not a grimace or anything like that during the time that he appeared to still have consciousness when this was going on.”

Allah was convicted of armed robbery and the murder of cashier Irene Graves at the convenience store in 1997. He was 19 at the time of the slaying in which Graves, 41, was shot in the head.

Graves’s son and son-in-law were present for the execution, as were family members of Christopher Bryan Lee, a former cellmate whom Allah killed in 1999.

Allah has always insisted he was innocent of the murder of Graves.

Weeks before the execution, co-defendant Steven Golden told courts that he testified against Allah under a secret deal he had with prosecutors. Just two days before the execution Golden walked back his testimony.

Golden, who served 28 years in prison for his role in the slaying, wrote in a sworn statement that he lied to a South Carolina jury in the 1999 trial when he said Owens had pulled the trigger. He added that he was high on cocaine and marijuana when he was originally arrested and questioned by police.

“Freddie Owens is not the person who shot Irene Graves at the Speedway on November 1, 1997,” Golden wrote in the sworn statement filed to the South Carolina Supreme Court this week, reported The Greenville News. “Freddie was not present when I robbed the Speedway that day.”

“Freddie Owens did not kill Ms. Graves,” the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of North Carolina said in a statement to Fox Carolina. “His death tonight is a tragedy. Mr. Owens’s childhood was marked by suffering on a scale that is hard to comprehend. He spent his adulthood in prison for a crime that he did not commit. The legal errors, hidden deals, and false evidence that made tonight possible should shame us all.”

South Carolina stopped executing inmates when it ran out of the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections in 2011. In the years after that, the state introduced the use of the electric chair and death by firing squad before passing a “shield law” to hide all information about obtaining the drugs and procedures used in the lethal injection.

The Independent and the nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) have launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US. The RBIJ has attracted more than 150 well-known signatories to their Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty - with The Independent as the latest on the list. We join high-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson as part of this initiative and are making a pledge to highlight the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.