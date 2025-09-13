The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in New Jersey arrested an actor from The Sopranos Thursday following a road rage incident in which he allegedly shot a woman in the face, prompting a lockdown at Stockton University.

Ernest Wesley Heinz, 46, of Port Republic, has been charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly fired a gun while both his vehicle and a woman’s car were stopped at a red light on W. Jimmie Leeds Road near Redwood Avenue around 12:52 p.m., Galloway Township police said.

He was also charged with aggravated assault with a Firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police said the woman, Maritza Arias-Galva, had signaled to merge when Heinz’s vehicle cut her off. At the light, he allegedly yelled at her, threatened to kill her, and fired a single shot.

The bullet struck Arias-Galva in the upper nose, police said. Though injured, she remained conscious and was able to speak with officers when they arrived. Authorities said her injuries are non‑life‑threatening and she is currently recovering.

open image in gallery Ernest Heinz, 46, made an uncredited appearance in "The Sopranos" in 2006, according to IMDb. ( Galloway Township Police Department )

After the shooting, Heinz fled north on Vera King Ferris Drive, which runs through Stockton University’s campus. In response, a shelter‑in‑place order was issued for the university, lasting roughly three hours while police searched the area.

"I recognize how unsettling it can be to receive an alert like that, and I want to commend you for your patience, understanding, and commitment to following the guidance provided," Stockton University President Joe Bertolino said in a statement.

Investigators say Arias-Galva was able to describe her assailant as a white man with blonde hair, put in a ponytail, and his vehicle, a white Honda SUV, to the police, which helped them trace the suspect.

Heinz was found later Thursday at a home in the Blue Herron Pines Development. Search warrants were executed at three properties in Port Republic, one in Galloway Township, and two vehicles.

Heinz is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and is scheduled to appear in court next week for a detention hearing.

open image in gallery The woman, Maritza Arias-Galva, was shot in the upper nose and is now recovering from her injuries ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Heinz has had several small or supporting roles in both TV and movies. Some of his more notable credits include The Prestige, J. Edgar, and several Resident Evil ‐video/film‑type projects.

According to his IMDb page, he also made an appearance in The Sopranos in 2006, though that role was uncredited.

His most recent acting credit is listed as The Soul of Blue Eyes in 2014.

Heinz has done some producing. He was involved as a producer for a short film, A Day with the Urns, in which he also acted, in 2007.