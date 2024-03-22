✕ Close Elijah Vue’s family plead for help in finding him

Court briefly resumed Thursday for the last known person to see Elijah Vue, a Wisconsin three-year-old who went missing over a month ago.

Elijah’s mother Katrina Baur and her friend Jesse Vang are in a Manitowoc County jail facing child neglect charges. The toddler was last seen by Mr Vang the morning of 20 February in Two Rivers, a town on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Mr Vang appeared in court via Zoom for just moments on Thursday before the judge announced adjournment until 4 April, citing the fact that Mr Vang’s attorneys were newly appointed and needed time to prepare.

Authorities say Ms Baur sent her son to live with Mr Vang for “disciplinary reasons,” where the boy was reportedly subjected to lengthy time-outs and threats of cold water if he misbehaved.

Earlier this week, police found a blanket belonging to Elijah four miles from his last known location. There is a $40,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Officials describe Elijah as three feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes — he is also of Hmong and white ethnicity.

On 7 March, Ms Baur asked a judge to revoke her $15,000 bond. She was denied after her own mother told the court that Ms Baur should not be allowed to go free.