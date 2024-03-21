Last person known to see Elijah Vue faced human trafficking charges in 2015

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man facing child neglect charges in connection to missing Wisconsin boy Elijah Vue was accused of alleged human trafficking and sexually assaulting the child’s mother back in 2015.

Jesse Vang, 39, is currently in jail on a chronic child neglect charge, following the 3-year-old’s disappearance on 20 February.

Now, WBAY reports of a “troubled past” for Mr Vang, Elijah’s mother Katrina Baur and the boy’s biological father Jimmy Vue.

Court documents state that in November 2015 police were called out to a hotel in Appleton, Outagamie County. When they arrived, they found Ms Baur hiding in the bathroom after she got the hotel staff to call 911.

She then told officers that she had been sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom was Mr Vang.

Ms Baur then told officers that she was “their property” and she had been taken to Minnesota to perform sexual acts in exchange for compensation, which included drugs.

Katrina Baur pictured following her arrest in February 2024 (Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office)

Two months later, Ms Baur told investigators that she no longer wanted them to pursue the alleged sexual assault charge.

At this point, Ms Baur was then in a relationship with Mr Vue, the report said.

She told investigators that Mr Vue was the “alpha” over Mr Vang in “some sort of structure”.

According to NBC 26, the human trafficking charges were dropped and Mr Vang was later convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to federal prison, with his release coming in February 2022.

Mr Vue, meanwhile, is also serving time in prison following another case.

In February 2024, Ms Baur, 31, sent her son to stay with Mr Vang in order to teach him to “be a man”.

(FB/Two Rivers Police Department)

Following Elijah’s disappearance on 20 February, Mr Vang, 39, told investigators that he had been using disciplinary tactics on the boy, including lengthy time-outs and threats of cold showers to make him behave.

In an updated criminal complaint on Wednesday 20 March, photos were described showing Elijah with bruising to his face and wearing a blindfold, as well as standing in a full diaper with his hands in the prayer position in the days leading up to his disappearance.

Neither Mr Vang nor Ms Baur have been charged in connection with Elijah’s disappearance. They both face chronic child neglect charges.

Mr Vang appeared in court on Thursday, with his preliminary hearing now adjourned until 4 April.

Ms Baur is due to appear in court again on Friday 22 March.