Mississippi man arrested for public intoxication while trying to bail out DUI suspect detained again – for DUI

Felix Marquez Bartolo was arrested in Mississippi and hit with a slew of charges

Mike Bedigan
Saturday 27 September 2025 21:14 EDT
Prosecutor Bryashia Atchison-Henderson cries during DUI arrest after 30th birthday

A Mississippi man, who was charged last month with public intoxication when he turned up to bail out a friend arrested on DUI charges, has been arrested again – for another alleged DUI.

Felix Marquez Bartolo was arrested on Thursday and hit with a slew of charges.

They include driving under the influence, disregard for traffic control devices and also a seatbelt violation, according to the Magee Police Department. Bartolo also did not have a valid driver's license or proof of insurance.

It comes less than a month after Bartolo arrived at the police station on August 22 to bond out another individual who had been arrested for DUI the night before.

Felix Marquez Bartolo was arrested on Thursday and hit with a slew of charges. It comes less than a month after he was arrested for DUI after arriving to the station to bail out another DUI suspect
Felix Marquez Bartolo was arrested on Thursday and hit with a slew of charges. It comes less than a month after he was arrested for DUI after arriving to the station to bail out another DUI suspect (Magee Police Department)
Bartolo and the person he was with were arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Social media users at the time found humor in the situation, with one writing: “Why you gone be drunk and drive drunk to get a drunk outa jail.”

“I guess drunks stick together!!” added another.

Following Bartolo’s second arrest, further incredulity ensued. “Welcome to Magee… literally can’t make this up,” wrote one user.

Bartolo’s mugshot from August. Social media users pointed out that he appeared to even be wearing the same outfit in his new mugshot
Bartolo’s mugshot from August. Social media users pointed out that he appeared to even be wearing the same outfit in his new mugshot (Magee Police Department)

Others pointed out that Bartolo appeared to be wearing exactly the same outfit in his new mugshot as he had been when being booked a month prior.

The Independent reached out to the Magee Police Department for more information on Bartolo’s Thursday arrest, and whether he was again trying to bail out another DUI suspect.

A spokesperson for the department said that no further information was currently available.

