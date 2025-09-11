Alabama cop and son of Dog the Bounty Hunter is put on leave after chase ended in crash that killed teenager

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Alabama police officer, who is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been placed on administrative leave with pay following a weekend pursuit that ended in a fatal crash.

WAFF 48 reports that a city official confirmed that Priceville police officer Garry Chapman is the son of Duane Chapman, famous as the reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter.

The incident happened Saturday on Interstate 65 near mile marker 329, when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for moving violations and suspected DUI.

The driver did not pull over, prompting a chase that moved off the interstate and onto Main Street in Hartselle.

Around 8:30 p.m., the pursuit ended in a violent collision on Main Street near Highway 31. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a ditch after colliding with another car, which, as a result of the crash, was reportedly launched across an intersection.

Six people were transported to a local hospital. One of them is in critical condition, while a 17‑year‑old named Tristan Hollis, not involved in the chase, died as a result of the crash. Hollis and three others riding with him were passengers in the car but had no role in the police pursuit.

The driver, identified as Archie Hale, was among the injured. Officials say Hale is expected to face charges related to the crash.

open image in gallery Priceville, Alabama, police officer Garry Chapman is the son of reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter ( Priceville Police Department/Getty Images )

“There is an internal investigation being conducted regarding the pursuit alongside the criminal investigation involving the suspect. Both will take some time to complete,” Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes said.

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by this tragedy. Any loss of life is unfortunate and regrettable,” he added.

Dog the Bounty Hunter premiered on A&E in 2004, following him and his family, including Garry, as they pursued bail-jumpers across Hawaii and the mainland United States.

The show ran for eight seasons until 2012 and was followed by several spin-offs, including Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted.