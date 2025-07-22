Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson on psychiatric hold after ‘killing son in accidental shooting’
No charges have been brought against anyone involved in the shooting
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, has reportedly been put on a psychiatric hold after he shot and killed his own 13-year-old son in what is being described as a "freak accident."
The individuals representing the family told TMZ that the hold was for Zecca's protection, as there is reportedly some fear that he may try to hurt himself in his grief. The representatives also noted that his current state is grief from losing his son, and not an admission of guilt related to the shooting.
At the time of publishing, no charges have been brought against anyone involved.
Zecca reportedly has not been able to speak with his family or the police because he has been heavily sedated since the shooting.
Under Florida’s Baker Act — also called the Florida Mental Health Act — people exhibiting serious signs of mental illness or who are acting in ways that indicate they could be a threat to themselves or others can be placed under an involuntary medical hold, though it is unclear if Zecca's hold is voluntary or involuntary.
The shooting occurred at Zecca's apartment in Naples, Florida on Saturday evening.
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Anthony — Zecca's son — was shot in his neck, just above his sternum.
Deputies were dispatched to the apartment around 8:08 pm local time. Anthony was pronounced dead at 8:21 pm the same evening.
The firearm involved in the deadly shooting was sitting on the family's kitchen island.
Zecca, who works with his stepfather, Duane Chapman — also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — is a noted gun enthusiast, and would take Anthony to gun ranges, often posting photos on Instagram, according to the New York Post.
Chapman and his sixth wife, Francie — Zecca's mother — issued a joint statement following Anthony's death.
"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," the couple said.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office told The Daily Mail that an investigation is ongoing, and that the tragic event was an "isolated incident."
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injury is a leading cause of death among U.S. children between the ages of 0 and 17, and firearms are a leading cause of such injuries, second only to motor vehicle accidents.
Approximately half of unintentional firearm injury deaths that affect children happen at their homes when guns are not properly locked away.
