Toddler dead and nine injured after car crashes through daycare window

A young child died when an SUV smashed through the window of a Canada daycare shortly before pickup time Wednesday.

York Regional Police said the boy was just one-and-a-half years old.

Six other children, ranging in age from 18 months to 3 years old, were also injured at the daycare, near Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

One was still in a critical condition hours later.

Police told a news conference that three staff members were also injured.

Constable Kevin Nebrija said that a driver, in his 70s, was arrested at the scene.

Police do not believe it was a deliberate act, Nebrija said.

open image in gallery Police on the scene after the crash ( The Canadian Press )

“As you can imagine, this was a very chaotic scene. I can tell you that the initial information suggests the vehicle was in the parking lot at the time, and for reasons unknown, drove through the front of the window,” he said.

“We can appreciate that this is a very alarming call for parents to receive and to attend at the end of their day.”

He said all the children at the daycare had been accounted for and parents had been notified.

At the crash scene in the early evening, small blue and green chairs could be seen past the jagged edges of a completely shattered front window.

About a dozen police cruisers were in the parking lot.

Nebrija said at the time of the crash, there were 96 children present in more than one room in the building.