A DoorDash driver who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a customer she saw asleep with his pants off is now facing felony charges for recording the man and sharing her video online.

Olivia Henderson, 23, was delivering food on October 12 to a man's home in Oswego, New York. In a video she posted on TikTok, she said when she arrived, she saw the man through an open door, passed out on his couch with his pants off, according to AZFamily.

She left the food and reported the man, saying she did not want a similar situation to happen to other women working as delivery drivers.

However, police investigating the incident said that her story did not align with the evidence they collected. They determined that no sexual assault occurred,

While Henderson claims the door was open when she arrived — providing the view into the man's house — Ring camera footage taken from the home reportedly shows her opening the man's door on her own, according to the New York Post.

Former DoorDash driver Olivia Henderson, 23, is facing two counts of unlawful surveillance after she recorded an unconscious customer whose pants were down and posted the video on TikTok ( Tiktok / @irlmonsterhighdoll )

According to police, there is no evidence to suggest the man had invited her to enter his house, and she admitted in her own TikTok video that the man's order asked her to leave his food at his door — not inside his house.

Since the incident occurred, Henderson has posted several videos on TikTok accusing TikTok, DoorDash, and the local police of "silencing" or "punishing" her for speaking out.

"They just punished me for reporting my sexual assault while DoorDashing," she said in one story.

She claimed in another that "TikTok is silencing my story."

Henderson has been charged with one count of first-degree dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image and one count of second-degree unlawful surveillance, according to the Oswego police.

DoorDash has deactivated Henderson and the man's account in the wake of the controversy.

“Posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies," the company said in a statement after her arrest. “That is the sole reason that this Dasher’s account was deactivated, along with the customer’s, while we investigated."

If found guilty, Henderson faces up to 8 years in prison.

She is set to appear in court on December 4.