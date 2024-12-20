Wrong delivery! DoorDash driver crashes into home and then bolts from scene

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A DoorDash driver crashed into a Texas home after going to the wrong address and then fled from the scene.

The driver, who has not been named, caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the house in the city of Plano, 20 miles from Dallas, after making a wrong turn.

A neighbor who ordered food from a local taco restaurant was tracking the order on his phone when he noticed the driver had gone down the wrong street, NBC 5 DFW reported.

He went outside to investigate and discovered the driver had smashed into the home of his neighbor, Melanie Uriegas.

“I heard a crash I came outside and saw the car driving away and I looked at the guy and I was like, ‘Are you ok?’ And he just looked at me and drove off,” the neighbor told Uriegas.

The neighbor was able to track the driver for a while longer via the app, but he has not been found.

“As this is happening, my neighbor is still tracking DoorDash on his phone because the order was not canceled, so he can still see the car driving on the app, and that was given to the police!” Uriegas told NBC 5.

open image in gallery The driver is no longer delivering for the company, DoorDash said ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The mom said she was alerted to the crash by her 13-year-old daughter while Ureigas was at work.

“This is DoorDash, it’s their company, not my problem,” Uriegas said. “Fix my house. I didn’t even order the food. We are totally innocent.”

The food delivery service is “cooperating, and we are just going to compare our information that we have,” said Plano Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Chapman.

In a statement to the network, DoorDash said the driver was no longer working for the company.

"Everyone should feel safe in their own home, and what happened is not only incredibly frustrating but understandably frightening,” the company said.

“Unsafe driving is not acceptable on the DoorDash platform, or anywhere else, and the Dasher’s account has been deactivated. We stand ready to work with law enforcement on any investigation."

Police are appealing for neighbors who have any surveillance videos to come forward to help with their investigation.

If found, the driver could face charges for fleeing the scene of the crash.