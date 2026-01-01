The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An argument about speeding through a Michigan neighborhood turned violent, leaving a 75-year-old man fighting for his life and a delivery driver facing criminal charges.

Wixom police responded to the intersection of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of an elderly man lying unconscious in the roadway.

Lloyd Poole had allegedly confronted a DoorDash driver, identified as 40-year-old Ryan Turner, about driving too fast through the neighborhood.

Turner, who later told police he felt threatened during the encounter, struck Poole with a closed fist.

open image in gallery DoorDash driver Ryan Turner allegedly punched a 75-year-old man after being confronted about speeding through the neighborhood ( Wixom Police Department )

The punch caused Poole to fall backward, hit his head on the roadway, and lose consciousness, police said. Turner then allegedly drove away, leaving Poole in the street.

Poole was rushed to the hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

Turner later turned himself in at the Wixom police station.

He was arrested and booked in the Oakland County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $35,000.